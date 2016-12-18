Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Real Estate

Built in 1931, the historic Tudor home at 2544 Stadium Drive is just down the street from TCU and walking distance to Colonial Country Club. With over 2,700 square-feet on a quarter-acre lot, the home provides ample room for living. Charming features such as beamed ceilings, rare eight-panel solid wood doors, original built-in bookcases, fabulous hardwood floors, gorgeous front door with original hardware, and spectacular stained glass windows have not been stripped from the property. Even the new oversized two-car garage has the timber details mirroring the main house.

The master bedroom suite is upstairs with private study with built-in bookcases, a spacious master bath with walk-in shower and 27-foot deep closet. Downstairs has three good-sized bedrooms and two original tiled bathrooms.

The breakfast room has French doors which open to a side flagstone patio with custom railings leading to charming pond and outdoor eating area. The back yard has a separately fenced area for pets and a small covered porch off of the front of the detached two-car garage. There is an attached one-car garage which is best used for storage or could be converted to additional living space.

The home will be open Sunday, December 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Contact Lori Gallagher at 817-475-5117 or mailto:lori@burtladner.com for additional information.

