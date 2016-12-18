Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Welcoming the holiday season

Whether decorated with natural wreaths and garlands, bright lights, or even a pop of fresh color, a home’s front door can be the perfect canvas on which to showcase personal style. The homes listed below have stunning front doors that set the tone for the extraordinary interiors behind them. To see more, visit briggsfreeman.com.
Experience resort-style living and ultimate privacy at 1567 Dove Road, a magnificent Westlake traditional home tucked away behind private gates on one acre. The home blends exceptional architecture with elegant design. Indoor-outdoor living is picture-perfect with gorgeous pool views from all first-floor rooms. The home is listed by Carrie Smith for $2,488,000.
Located on a coveted corner lot in Huntly Manor in Timarron is 1204 Earlston Court, a gorgeous Larry Stewart home. The tiered home theater has a snack bar and fridge, and there are beautiful fireplaces in the formal living room, study, and large family room. The home is listed by David Fielden for $890,000.
A spectacular French chateau within the gated community of Montserrat, 4635 Sidonia Court boasts four bedrooms, over three baths, a study and media room. The kitchen is outfitted with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, and high-end stainless steel appliances. The home is listed by John Zimmerman for $849,000.
Completely remodeled with clean lines and high-end designer finishes, 3612 Clayton Road E is located in Ridglea Hills and has a backyard oasis with a sparkling pool and large patio. The expansive, open-concept kitchen and living area have ample natural light. The master retreat has a fireplace and a spa-like bath complete with a soaking tub. The home is listed by John Zimmerman for $699,000.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information see briggsfreeman.com.
Comments