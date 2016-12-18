Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville

The home at 717 Creekview offers a distinctive one-story floorplan situated on a private lot backing to a greenbelt in the heart of Colleyville. The richly appointed home has been thoughtfully designed for both gracious entertaining and everyday enjoyment.
The custom designed gourmet kitchen is anchored by a semicircular breakfast bar that seats six comfortably. Glass tiles wrap the outside of the breakfast bar and back splash. The kitchen is outfitted with double ovens, a five-burner gas cook top, two sinks and double dishwasher drawers. It is open to the dining room and gathering room. A conveniently located powder bath is accented by a hammered copper drop-in sink and tiled wall behind the vanity.
The luxurious owner’s retreat features a spacious sitting area. A gorgeous, curved wall, walk-in shower in the bathroom is accented by penny round tile. The custom fitted closet offers exceptional ease of organization.
Outdoor features include a gunite pool complete with two in-pool barstools and two water falls. An eight-foot stone island with a granite counter anchors the outdoor living space. Enjoy the peaceful view of the towering trees from the pavestone patio areas situated on the side and back of the house.
There is great walkability to a variety of shops and services from this location as well as easy access to the business centers of Dallas and Fort Worth and D/FW International Airport.
For more information on the home, priced $549,000, contact Barbara Edstrom at 817-366-0614 or Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 817-503-4000.
