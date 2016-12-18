Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate is pleased to present the elegant home at 6621 Crooked Stick Drive, located on the 17th fairway of Mira Vista’s championship golf course. Hedged walkways, garden-style landscaping, and sophisticated architecture lend an English Country feel to the exterior of the home. Inside, four bedrooms, three-full and two-half bathrooms, and four living areas offer 4,960 square-feet of space to relax or entertain.
Through the arched front door, an inviting entry hall introduces guests to the open concept of the formal living areas and amazing views found throughout the home. The formal living room features a handsome burled wood fireplace, dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows and wet bar.
A separate open area includes a large living room that features a double-open fireplace that is shared with the breakfast room and opens to the kitchen. The charming kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, built-in refrigerator, and granite counter tops.
The hardwood floors of the entertaining areas continue to the first level master bedroom. Thoughtful details abound in the master bath with a jetted tub, dual vanities, and exquisite rustic stacked stone shower. Leading upstairs, a beautiful replica of an old-world-style wine cellar impresses family and friends. Three additional bedrooms and large living area are also upstairs and accessed by dual staircases.
The sweeping balcony, located off two guest suites, offers stunning panoramic views of the golf course. The extensive outside stone patio creates a beautiful place for al fresco dining. The lush landscaping and mature trees provide privacy and shade, while wrought iron fencing showcases the beautiful golf course views.
Mira Vista offers 24-hour guarded, gated security, lakes, sport courts, and jogging trails. To learn more or for a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.luxuryfortworthhomes.com.
