Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Keller

Tommy Pistana and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 1503 Creekview Drive. Located in the heart of Keller and within the popular Keller school district, the fantastic home offers four bedrooms and three and one-half bathrooms.
The formal dining room and living areas are located on the first floor, as well as a study with built-in cabinets and a bonus family room off the kitchen. The living room is spacious and features a beautiful fireplace and built-in cabinetry. Adjacent to the living room, the kitchen is spacious with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including cook top and double wall ovens, ample cabinetry, a large center island, built-in desk area, and breakfast nook.
Located on the second floor, the master suite with large sitting area features a beautiful fireplace and fully renovated master bath, oversized separate shower with frameless glass enclosure, and a large walk-in closet. Also upstairs are three additional spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets.
The back yard features a spectacular entertainment space with an outdoor kitchen, an inviting pool and spa, and a large patio with ample space for a party or cookout.
The well designed floor plan of the home, priced $410,000, offers ample space. For additional information, call Pistana at 214- 801-9220. Visit http://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
