Ebby Halliday Realtors | Holidays are bright for selling

The holiday season is in full force.
“With all the parties and family events taking place this time of year, many people decide to take their homes off the market or delay listing their home for sale,” says Carolyn Rosson, sales manager of the Southlake Office of Ebby Halliday Realtors. “But this holiday season could actually be the ideal time to sell a home.”
Why is this holiday season an exceptional time to list a home for sale in North Texas?
· The average home sales price in North Texas is up 11 percent over this time last year.
· Mortgage interest rates are at historic lows.
· Consumers who shop for a home during the holidays are serious, motivated buyers.
· There are fewer homes on the market during the holiday season. With less competition, your home may sell faster and at a higher price.
· Homes “show” better when decorated for the holidays.
· January is traditionally the month for employees to begin new jobs. Since many transferees are not able to wait until spring to buy, your home should be on the market now to not miss out on this significant group of buyers.
Those considering listing a home during the holiday season can contact an Ebby Southlake associate to learn more about neighborhood real estate markets. To find the right agent for residential real estate needs, visit southlake.ebby.com or call 817-481-5882.
Ebby Halliday is one of the oldest and most respected full-service residential real estate firms in the country. The company and its associates seek every day to elevate the home-buying and selling process into the wonderful life-changing experience it can be. To learn more, visit ebby.com.
