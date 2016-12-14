Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Southlake

Sandy Mercer of Coldwell Banker Brokerage in Keller is pleased to present the home at 2100 Woodbine Circle, in the heart of the metroplex. The home with great drive-up appeal and nice landscaping sits on an acre lot. Built for entertaining, it offers large living and dining areas.
The kitchen has ample storage, unbelievable workspace, a walk-in pantry and ample seating room on the breakfast bar and island. Beautiful tile floors, granite and nice appliances including wine fridge and full sized refrigerator set off the kitchen.
The large family room has two-story windows, wood floors and decorator touches.
Each of the five bedrooms has ample closet space. The separate study downstairs could be a sixth bedroom. The master suite and master bathroom are set for an evening of unwinding after a busy day.
The large gameroom will easily hold a regulation size pool table. A built-in study area is featured upstairs.
The home is located in the Southlake Carroll Independent School District. The neighborhood also has easy access to Highway 114 and Southlake shopping.
The home is priced $740,000. For more information or to make an appointment, call Mercer at 214-793-5153.
