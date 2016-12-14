Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Grapevine

The beautiful two-story home at 1561 Tiffany Forest Lane was renovated throughout in November 2015, including an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, stone back splash, an island with a breakfast bar and an eat-in kitchen area. The bathrooms have been updated as well with vanities, tile floors, lighting and fixtures. The large step down living room includes nice front windows, a brick fireplace and leads to a spacious dining room and open kitchen.
The master suite is conveniently located on the first level. The downstairs includes stylish laminate and stone tile flooring. The upstairs includes three bedrooms with walk-in closets, a full bath room and a large second living space that can be used as a game room or family room which overlooks the living room downstairs.
Nestled in a quiet neighborhood near Lake Grapevine, the home is less than four miles from the Silver Lake Marina and the many surrounding parks. Historic downtown Grapevine is less than two miles and Southlake Town Center is four miles away. Also minutes away are D/FW International Airport, and it’s approximately 35 minutes to Sundance Square in Fort Worth and downtown Dallas.
A large fenced back yard includes an open patio area, shade trees, a storage shed and a dog run and would be great for entertaining and outdoor activities. Additionally, the home is located within the Grapevine/Colleyville Independent School District.
The home is offered at $299,900. For a private showing or more information, call Stephanie Driver at 817-637-9014 or Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 817-503-4000.
