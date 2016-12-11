Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

An enviable location combines with a beautifully appointed Brownstone-like townhome at 1212 S Adams Street, nestled between wildly popular West Magnolia Avenue and Oleander Walk and right in the midst of the thriving Medical District. The home features one of the most flexible floorplans offered from Texana Townhomes, the first residential development to adorn Fort Worth’s eclectic south side.
The townhome encourages community involvement while at the same time nurtures privacy. Rich hardwood floors, a floor-to-ceiling split rock woodburning fireplace with gas starter, beautiful moldings, granite, stainless appliances including gas range, and updated bathrooms with handsome tile and undermount sinks are all part of the package. The private back yard separates the home from the two-car garage. The four-bedroom design includes three full bathrooms. One bedroom, uniquely, is downstairs, which is unheard of in the vertical construction craze over the past 10 years. Or, combine that bedroom with the mud room for a fabulous second living area. The master bedroom is quite large and includes a spacious sitting area and a private balcony. The master bath includes separate tub and shower. Name brand wood windows, solid core interior doors and ample closet space complete the interior.
Marketed by Catherine Taylor with Helen Painter Group Realtors, the home will be open Sunday, December 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. Call for a private viewing at 817-975-0605. The home is priced $365,000.
