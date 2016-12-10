Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Five Reasons To List Now

During the holidays, thoughts traditionally turn to home and hearth—not listing and selling. But with North Texas’ strong market, the season of celebrating is also the perfect time to move in to a new home.
Only Serious Buyers Are Out
At this time of year, only those purchasers who are serious about buying a home will be in the marketplace. Sellers need not be bothered by and inconvenienced by mere 'lookers,’ and agents can easily hold showings and open houses around holiday schedules.
There Is Far Less Competition
Housing supply shrinks at this time of year making the choices for buyers more limited. Unlike the spring market, there is less competition for the many buyers looking for a new home in North Texas.
End of Year Tax Advantages
From homestead exemptions to mortgage interest deductions, selling by the end of the year can make sound financial sense for many homeowners. Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty agents are knowledgeable financial advisors for those considering the best time to make a move.
The Process Will Be Quicker
The slower market means that banks are not inundated with purchase and refinancing loan requests—cutting timelines and frustration levels for buyers and sellers.
Homes are Dressed for the Season
Trimmed to perfection, homes look welcoming and cheerful during the holiday season, making it easy for buyers to envision making their own memories in a new home.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information see briggsfreeman.com.
