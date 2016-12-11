Virginia Cook Realtors | Aledo

The charming Bobby Dorn Mariah Custom home at 218 Deer Creek Drive is nestled in the quiet Aledo community of Deer Creek.
Situated on an oversized lot with minimal neighbors and green area behind the property, the home offers approximately 3,200 square-feet of living space, all on one level. A gracious entry with a lovely tile floor featuring the Texas star leads into an open, flowing design accentuated by soaring ceilings and gleaming ceramic tile flooring.
At the heart of the home is the lovely gourmet kitchen and family room, including a cozy stone fireplace. The open kitchen boasts granite counters, Knotty Alder cabinets, a walk-in pantry, dining bar and stainless appliances including double ovens.
Large windows illuminate the cheerful breakfast room and family room while offering views of the covered back porch, sparkling play pool and large back yard.
Meals can also be enjoyed in the equally sunny formal dining room, while a second living area is great for movies, games or just quiet time with a good book.
Four bedrooms and three full baths include the peaceful master with a large sitting area framed by a turret of floor-to-ceiling windows. The master bath offers double vanities, a separate shower, walk-in closets with custom storage systems and a jetted tub. The additional bedrooms and baths are generously-sized to accommodate the activities of all ages.
Added amenities include a mudroom, utility room with a sink and an oversized three-car garage.
Offered at $422,000, the home is available for private viewings. Contact Rick Reagan of Virginia Cook, Realtors at RickReagan@Ymail.com or 972-816-1863. For more information visit the website at https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13498155-218-deer-creek-drive-aledo-tx-76008.
Comments