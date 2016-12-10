Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Ida Duwe-Olsen and Ted Olsen with Williams Trew Real Estate proudly introduce 3740 Arborlawn Drive, a quintessential ranch-style home located in the heart of Overton West, zoned Tanglewood Elementary and within walking distance to Overton Park.
The sprawling mid-century ranch-style home features approximately 3,421 square-feet and three bedrooms. There are three spacious living rooms offering a wonderful space to entertain family and friends. The family room boasts walls of windows overlooking the private back yard, grand fireplace, and stunning marble bar.
Light and airy, the delightful kitchen features white cabinetry with granite counter tops, tile back splash, double ovens, large pantry and built-in desk. The breakfast room is filled with natural light and displays views of the mature trees nestled around the large patio.
There are three bedroom suites with attached bathrooms featuring updated tile and large closets. There is also a powder bathroom conveniently placed adjacent to the family rooms. The well-maintained home has many updates including new roof, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and flooring.
The home is offered at $459,900, priced $134.43 per square foot..
The home will be open Sunday, December 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. Contact Ida Duwe-Olsen at ida@williamstrew.com or Ted Olsen at ted.olsen@williamstrew.com with Williams Trew Real Estate for more information or to schedule a private tour.
