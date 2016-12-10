Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Eagle Mountain Lake

Rebecca Utley and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 9317 Dosier Cove, priced at $750,000. The beautiful, open concept waterfront home with boat dock is located on more than a half-acre, treed lot on Eagle Mountain Lake. Built in 1994, the multi-level traditional offers four bedrooms, four and one-half baths, three living areas, and an over-sized three-car garage.
Many updates and upgrades have been done including many energy saving features, all new flooring and paint, and a chef’s kitchen with granite, a six-burner gas range, and prep area with second sink. Convenient storage is abundant with extra closets inside and a floored attic upstairs and over the garage.
The large wall of windows across the back brings in the beauty of the outside, offering fabulous lake views from the kitchen, den, and master.
Located on the entry level are the main living area and master suite, both offering access to the spa and patio, along with the study, second living area, and fourth bath, accessible from outside. The third living area, three bedrooms and two baths are upstairs.
There is no home owner’s association, but deed restrictions are in place to protect views and maintain a quality neighborhood. For additional information, call Utley at 214-317-5750. The home will be open Sunday, December 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
