Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Tanglewood Top Producers

“The top producers for the third quarter of 2016 in the Fort Worth Tanglewood office are customer-focused professionals,” said Moiri Brown, manager of the Fort Worth Tanglewood office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Dallas/Fort Worth (CBDFW). “Their achievements exemplify their experience, on-going training and commitment to provide their customers with remarkable service.”
Sales associates earning honors are pictured (l-r): Matt Allan, closed sales units and listings sold, August; Sandy Binner, closed sales units, September, and listings taken, July and August; Susan Brown, listings taken, September; Steve Bradbury, listings sold, July; Leah Dunn and Shelley Rynd, listings sold, September. Not pictured are Tommy Dyer, closed sales volume and closed sales units, July; Susan Dow, closed sales volume, August; and Dawn Gazaway-Potthoff, closed sales volume, September.
Brown added that these sales associates are representative of the quality professionals affiliated with CBDFW. “They understand that selling a home is more than finding a buyer and closing a sale,” she said. “It is a complex transaction involving a customer’s single most valuable asset. Sellers can count on the sales associates to seek the best price and terms attainable for their homes within the shortest possible time, to manage the details and to keep them informed with frequent updates.”
For more information, contact Brown at 817-989-4850 or moiri.brown@CBDFW.com. The Fort Worth Tanglewood office is located at 4500 Hartwood Drive at Hulen Street.
