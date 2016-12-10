Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The historic home at 2439 Wabash Avenue was originally built in 1927 by Dr. Charles Harris who, with the Methodist Church, opened Harris Methodist Hospital in 1930. Fabulously renovated, the home has successfully blended the history with fine modern touches. The home features three bedrooms, two and one-half baths, and over 3,000 square-feet.
The updated galley kitchen has granite counter tops, a butcher block island, copper farm sink, six-burner gourmet range, butler’s pantry, a bar, and an eat-in kitchen area with built-ins. The downstairs family room has a temperature controlled wine cellar. The master suite is complete with a separate sitting area and an in-suite with dual vanities, seamless glass shower, soaking tub, and walk-in closet.
There is a lovely sun room with double French doors that access either the front porch sitting area or the lush backyard oasis with a pool. Additional amenities include an oversize garage, an extra wide staircase with landing, ornate wood work and moldings, light fixtures, leaded glass front door, many mature trees, security system, and sprinkler system.
The home is priced at $925,000 and will be held open Sunday, December 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. by Alysa Dennett, available at 817-793-9361. For additional information contact Laura Ladner at 817-882-6698 or laura@burtladner.com, or Suzanne Burt at 817-882-6640 or suzanne@burtladner.com.
