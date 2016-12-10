Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Enjoy the holidays on a ranch

The specialists at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty are knowledgeable in every aspect of ranch and land investment and can guide buyers through the process, whether for a working ranch or just some wide open space. For more information, visit briggsfreeman.com.
The Dale Ranch at 3450 Turpin Lake Road is a high-fenced ranch that is comprised of 2,010 acres in Parker, Wise and Jack Counties. It is a turnkey first-class ranch located just outside of Fort Worth and Weatherford. It includes deer breeding pens, selective brush clearings, food plots, and an extensive deer management program. A magnificent stone home sits majestically in view of the coastal field and the property’s 35-acre lake, which is stocked with bass and catfish. The home is listed by Harlan Ray and David Burgher for $15,500,000.
Hartlee Field Ranch is comprised of a beautiful 625 acres approximately 30 miles north of DFW at 4105 Hartlee Field Road in Denton County. The sprawling property houses the historic Hartlee Field Airstrip, which provided flight training for military cadets in World War II. The exquisite home features four bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, three large living areas, an office, an indoor half-court basketball court, an oversized six-car garage, and much more. The home is listed by Angie Nelson and Brenda Moerschell for $13,950,000.
Founded in 1872, Wagon Wheel Ranch is the largest of the Gist family properties and is best known for its Foundation Quarter Horse Program. About six miles northeast of Lomet at 287 CR 2745 in Lampasas County, the 3,492 acre property is steeped in heritage and features state-of-the-art amenities for both two and four-legged occupants. The Texas legacy awaits an owner who is passionate about its future. It is listed by Bernard Uechtritz for $11,350,000.
