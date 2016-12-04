Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Jennifer and Sam Demel with Burt • Ladner Real Estate are proud to present the restored home of John C. Ryan, located at 1302 Elizabeth Boulevard. Upon transcending the limestone steps, visitors will be welcomed by the view of the interior of the home through the seven sets of French doors lining the porch. Complete with expansive living and dining areas adorned with crystal lighting, plaster walls and bronzed hardware, the home provides a great backdrop for family celebrations and entertaining. Four en suite bedrooms each feature a thoughtful finish out. The outdoors can be enjoyed from the oversized front porch or the large back yard set on a half acre, double lot. The home will be open during A Candlelight Christmas in Ryan Place Sunday, December 4 from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at St. John’s Church. The home is offered at $1,299,000. For a private showing contact Jennifer Demel at 817-909-6440 or Jennifer@burtladner.com, or Sam Demel at 817-899-6899 or sam@burtladner.com For more information and pictures go to www.burtladner.com.
