Ranches at Grand Oaks | New to Market

Welcome home to The Ranches at Grand Oaks – a premier Hill Country community with lush green pastures, tranquil creeks, towering grand oak trees, and great build sites. Escape the noise, traffic, and congestion of the city and embrace the heavenly peacefulness of The Ranches at Grand Oaks. The 10- to 35-acre ranches available for sale offer residents space to spread out and relax, but also a close-knit community of fellow property owners for backyard barbecues and shared recreation.
Property highlights include 10- to 35-acre ranch sites, towering grand oak trees and lush coastal pastures, creeks and ponds scattered throughout the community, low taxes, county electric and county road access. Buyers can build now or choose their own preferred builder to build later.
The location near Hico, Texas is a short drive to Dallas/Fort Worth. Near the top of the scenic Texas Hill Country, at the crossroads of Highways 281, 6 and 220, Hico is a quick trip from Dallas, Fort Worth or Austin. Hico features unique shopping in the historical downtown district, comfortable and inviting bed and breakfasts, beautiful Hill Country scenery and nearby hunting, fishing and equestrian opportunities.
Call The Ranches at Grand Oaks at 877-701-3337 or go online to www.RanchesAtGrandOaks.com for more information.
Comments