Knieper Realty | Cresson, TX

Located in the beautiful gated community of Tres Vistas, the custom home at 145 Tres Vista enjoys a great location just minutes from Fort Worth and Granbury. The home’s setting allows an easy commute to the city for work or pleasure and all the benefits of small-town life (including Granbury schools) just minutes away.
Accented by an open floor plan and reclaimed hand-scraped wood floors, visitors will be impressed with the masterful combination of both modern and rustic design on display. A gourmet kitchen with 20-foot ceilings, extravagant storage, a professional-grade gas cook top, side by side stainless refrigerator and freezer, and stainless farm sink opens onto the family living room and entertainment center. Other features include high quality recessed lighting, top tier windows, a stone fireplace, impressive crown molding and arched openings.
The luxurious master suite features a grand master bath with spa-like features, including his-and-her dressing areas and double master closets. It combines with three additional oversized guest bedrooms for a total of four bedrooms and three and one-half baths. Additionally, there is a large private study just off the main living area, a stunning formal dining room, laundry and mud room, and an oversized three-car garage.
The outdoor entertaining area boasts an outdoor fireplace, spectacular views and more than ample room to run and play on just over 2.6 blissfully private acres.
The one-of-a-kind home is being offered at $529,000. Call Knieper Real Estate at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for a virtual tour.
Comments