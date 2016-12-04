Helen Painter Group Realtors | Azle

The home at 443 Younger Ranch Road, tucked behind a natural fence of trees, sits on almost five-acres of open land and provides wonderful views. Built in 2015, the home feels as though it were brand new. With three bedrooms, three and one-half baths, an office, two living rooms, and two dining areas, the house provides generous amounts of space.
The kitchen has a wonderful view of the back yard and contains gorgeous custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a breakfast bar. The master suite is complete with a large walk-in closet, a private fireplace, and a wonderful garden tub. Storage needs are met with built-in cabinets and shelves that line the large utility room, along with the spacious garage, storage shed, and barn. The back yard is ornamented with a temperature controlled pool and hot tub, which are surrounded by wireless speakers and programmable, lighted fountains. All of these elements combine to create a great spot for hosting an event, or to simply wind down after a long day.
Offered for sale by Amy DeForest at The Helen Painter Group, Realtors for $594,000, the home will be open Sunday, December 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. For a private showing, contact DeForest at 817-602-1708.
Comments