Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Modern Living

Some of the most architecturally significant homes are built in a contemporary or modern design. Clean lines, open spaces and smart floor plans make these homes an outstanding choice for buyers looking to clear the way to an uncluttered lifestyle. The exceptionally beautiful homes below are stunning examples of modern living. These and many more are featured at briggsfreeman.com.
An exquisite Westover Hills mid-century modern estate, 1501 Shady Oaks Lane has been artfully designed with hand-selected designer pieces. The stunning kitchen is complete with a high-end fridge, range, and a built-in coffee machine. The home is listed by John Zimmerman for $4,699,000.
A one-of-a-kind home in East Fort Worth, 8433 Meadowbrook Drive has a wonderful floor plan for entertaining, complete with a gourmet kitchen, large living spaces, and an outdoor living and kitchen area. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the formal living room allow views of the serene two-acre lot. It is listed by Jamie Adams and Kelsi Couture for $1,595,000.
Considered a mid-century masterpiece, 4167 Charron Lane sits on 2.5 acres in Fort Worth’s Ridglea Hills and features geometric-shaped rooms, 20-foot ceilings, walls of windows, and a club-sized pool. The home is listed by Clay Brants for $1,350,000.
A five-bedroom modern architectural dream in Bella Flora, 7951 Bella Flora Drive presents the rare opportunity to own true contemporary beauty in Fort Worth. The modern home sits comfortably on an almost two-acre lot with creek and fountain views behind. It is listed by Carley Moore and Zareen Khan for $1,250,000.
In an area filled with craftsman bungalows, 4624 Pershing Avenue is a unique contemporary-art-style home. Its incredible location is near restaurants, shops and galleries, just minutes from either Camp Bowie Boulevard or Chapel Hill. The home is listed by Bob Cowan for $294,000.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information see briggsfreeman.com.
Comments