Ebby Halliday Realtors | Eagle Mountain Lake

Kimberly Coatney and Ebby Halliday Realtors are pleased to present the home at 9132 Timber Oaks Drive in the Secret Harbour neighborhood of Fort Worth.
On the banks of Eagle Mountain Lake, the charming home has its own dock and boat slip. Harbor One Marina and Flight, an excellent lakeside restaurant, are within view of the dock. The back yard of the home is great for entertaining and features a large covered patio with hot tub. A lake-fed irrigation system helps keep the lawn looking great and makes it inexpensive to maintain.
Inside the well-maintained house is a lovely open kitchen and large living area. Another big living space overlooks the back yard and the lake. Both living spaces have freestanding fireplaces, and the vaulted and beamed ceilings give the house a cozy, inviting feel.
A spacious master bedroom with ample closet space, two additional bedrooms (one with pocket doors) and two good-sized bathrooms round out the interior of the house. The utility room features ample room for an additional refrigerator, as well as a nice storage closet.
The oversized garage includes a half bathroom, as well as plentiful storage space in the attic and two more storage closets.
The home is offered at $439,000. Contact Coatney at 817-454-6479 for more information or for a private showing.
