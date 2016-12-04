Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, a Christie’s International Real Estate Affiliate, is proud to present the magnificent home at 3709 Echo Trail, located in the heart of Tanglewood.
The beautifully remodeled, palatial, five-bedroom, four and one-half bath home is comfortably nestled at the crest of a large property. The manicured yard is great for entertaining with a large covered veranda and an incredible pool. The entire property is beautifully landscaped, complemented by a multitude of majestic trees.
The home boasts a wonderful floor plan with immaculate hardwood floors and luxurious living spaces with beautiful views. There is an expansive dining area with ample room to seat large extended families. The kitchen is well appointed with granite counter tops, a custom stainless steel farm sink, a large island and a cozy breakfast nook with built-in seating. There is even an added second-story guest suite complete with a kitchenette, large living area and a full bathroom.
The home will be open Sunday, December 4 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Contact John Giordano at 817- 991-1862 or Rick Wegman at 817-584-7033 for more information or to schedule a private showing.
