Ebby Halliday Realtors | North Arlington

The home at 3122 Westwood Drive is presented by Linda Magazine and Ebby Halliday Realtors. The breathtaking entryway starts with an expansive circular drive with concrete inlaid brick lined driveway. Stylish landscaping frames the house and creates superb curb appeal.
Upon entering the neutral flooring sets off the entryway and leads into the main living area. Windows across the back allow the tranquil waterways of Interlochen to be enjoyed within along with a private swimming pool. The intricate use of fine millwork frames every window and doorway, along with stacked crown moldings which set off all the major entertainment areas.
The gourmet kitchen has open spaces to entertain and serve large groups of people. It features custom cabinetry and flowing solid surface counter tops along with stainless steel appliances. Gas cooking can be enjoyed in the island and a high-end refrigerator finishes out the space.
The elegant master suite is on the rear of the residence and has an adjoining framed-in custom glass sitting area to enjoy the water views out back. The dressing area offers an oversize soaking tub and walk-in shower, separate vanities along with beautiful appointments throughout. Also included is a convenient laundry room. Downstairs an additional sleeping suite with a full bath for guests can be found.
Leading to the upper level, the beautiful stairway is accented with iron spindles and the open catwalk leads to two additional bedrooms with private baths. Entertainment is abundant with an equipped media room and casual game room.
The home is priced $725,000. Magazine is available for private showings at 817-654-3737. Interior photos are available at 3122Westwood.ebby.com.
