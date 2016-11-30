Berkshire Hathaway Home Services PenFed Realty Texas | Arlington

Rich Robbins with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services PenFed Realty Texas in Southlake is pleased to present 5216 Saratoga Lane which is located in Potomac Pointe of Arlington. It is close to the fabulous shopping and restaurants located near the Parks of Arlington Mall.
The home was professionally designed, built and owned by a residential/commercial builder with over 30 years of experience. The wrought iron enclosed and terraced patio and rear yard overlook a six acre pond and a 50 acre city-owned nature reserve with trails.
The luxury features of the four-bedroom, three and one-half bath, 3,819 square-foot home include large rooms, halls which flow smoothly room to room, upscale features and a three-way bedroom split. The spacious master retreat features hardwood floors and a large master bath. Large windows in the family and breakfast rooms allow for fabulous views of the backyard retreat. The spacious kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counters, a breakfast bar with gas cook top, high-end appliances, a stainless steel refrigerator, and is open to the family room. The upstairs features two bedrooms and a large game room which leads to a balcony overlooking the nature reserve.
The private backyard oasis completes the home. The back yard, complete with lush landscaping and trees, provides ample space for play.
The home is listed for $439,500. For more information or to schedule a showing, contact Robbins at 214-202-2100.
Comments