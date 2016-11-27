Three easy ways to make your home more appealing to buyers

Would you spend a little time or a few dollars to get more people interested in buying your house, maybe even for a higher price? Here are three simple, inexpensive projects to consider.
Yes, paint it
You’ve probably heard this tip, but it’s worth stressing. Painting your home is one of the easiest ways to improve the impression your home makes on buyers. If your interior walls or exterior have seen better days, start looking at color samples. You can save money and do it yourself or save time and pay someone else
You may only need to paint a room or two, or you might benefit most from applying a fresh coat on woodwork or doors—especially the entry door.
Go for the minor remodel
A major kitchen or bathroom remodel can cost tens of thousands of dollars. While buyers will appreciate the results, you may not recoup the cost of the work when you sell. However, you can make smaller changes—most of which are easy to do yourself—to bring an updated look that will appeal to buyers.
Consider replacing faucets, light fixtures, and cabinet and drawer pulls. You can also put in new towel holders, a new shower head, and light-switch and outlet covers. Get your REALTOR’S® opinion on the wallpaper. Replacing it might be overdue … and worth it.
Spend some time outside
There’s no getting around it, the initial image buyers will see of your home is the front. It’s the first picture they’ll view online, and the sight that will greet them when they arrive at the property in person. This exterior view is called curb appeal. And it’s easy to improve.
Replace your dented mailbox. Repaint the address on your curb. Put some fresh mulch in your beds and replace any plants that have seen better days.
Your REALTOR® can advise you on projects like these that are easy to handle and worth your effort.
