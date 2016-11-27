Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore is proud to present the Tuscan villa-style home at 6709 Laurel Valley Drive in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s popular gated community. Designed by Ken Schaumburg and completed in 2000, the home offers five bedrooms, four living areas, and over 6,800 square-feet of living space.
Arriving at the home, visitors notice the extensive gardens of the property. Lavish landscape design privatizes the front courtyard which is guarded by twin stone lion sentries dating from the 17th century. Architectural relics and antique hardware purchased throughout Europe create an elegantly curated interior. Cast stone base boards, stained concrete floors, wood ceiling beams, and massive stone columns are featured in the formal living areas. In the kitchen, tall granite counter tops, commercial gas stove, and built-in appliances provide modern convenience and combine beautifully with the hanging antique pot rack and sun-baked tile.
Gracefully understated, the master bedroom offers expansive views of the backyard gardens. The spa-like master bath features his-and-her everything, including vanities, closets, and water closets. Also downstairs, the guest suite boasts a kitchen and private courtyard. The outdoor kitchen with stone hearth overlooks the pool. Columns extend into the water and support a vine-shrouded canopy that provides shade to the main loggia. A second loggia off the master suite overlooks the raised spa. Beyond the pool, stone paths cover the extensive gardens and ponds that lead to the bank of the Trinity River.
Additional property features include a media room, large study, small office, garage parking for four vehicles, and a garage apartment. For a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865. For additional photos and a full list of features, visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
