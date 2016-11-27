Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The beautifully remodeled home at 6436 Ridglea Crest Drive is located in the popular Ridglea Crest subdivision with fabulous views of the Ridglea Country Club golf course.
The traditional home offers approximately 3,025 square-feet of living space and includes three spacious bedrooms, two and one-half baths with an open floor plan that flows nicely for entertaining guests.
The inviting entry boasts beautiful marble flooring and an elegant staircase with wrought iron balusters immediately opening to the large living areas of the home. Stunning gray-toned hardwood flooring is found throughout the lower level and complements the sophisticated neutral-gray wall color. The downstairs master bedroom features built-in drawers and a large bathroom with gorgeous marble flooring and honed granite counter tops on two separate vanities.
An adjoining formal living and dining room provides convenient access to the kitchen and comfortable family room and can be secluded with pocket doors on both sides. The oversized picture windows and white crown molding make the home stylishly light and bright.
The completely remodeled kitchen features a commercial-grade gas range, new stainless steel appliances, two dishwashers and a custom-designed island with a beautiful marble inlay. The sleek black granite counters, gray-toned subway tile backsplash and white shaker cabinets give the kitchen a chic yet sophisticated feel. In addition, a beverage bar completes the space with a coordinating granite countertop, built-in wine cooler, wine storage rack and glass front cabinetry.
The home features an abundance of storage throughout including large walk-in closets in all three bedrooms, plus a climate-controlled cedar closet and flexible space above the garage that could be easily converted to a media room, fitness room or office
The home is offered at $699,000. Schedule an appointment by contacting Amanda Osterkamp at 817-901-6611or amanda@burtladner.com or Lisa Looney at 817-791-5908 or lisa@burtladner.com . The home is open Sunday, November 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.
