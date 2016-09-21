Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Trophy Club

Ingrid Nelson and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 558 Indian Creek Drive.
Located in a popular Trophy Club neighborhood within the Northwest school district, the fantastic family home offers four bedrooms and three full bathrooms.
The formal dining room and living areas are located on the first floor, as well as a study and a bonus play room, with built-in cabinets, which could be converted to a media room. The living room is spacious and features high ceilings and a beautiful brick fireplace. Adjacent to the dining room, the kitchen is spacious with ample cabinetry, a large center island, built-in desk area, and breakfast nook. The master bedroom is also downstairs with a bay window, jetted tub, large separate shower, dual sinks and updated fixtures.
Located upstairs are the remaining three spacious bedrooms. The home features an extra-large laundry area with ample storage space and sink. The back yard features a spectacular entertainment space, with an inviting pool and large patio with ample space for a party or cookout. The well-designed floor plan offers space for all.
The home is priced $368,000. For additional information, contact Nelson at 847-445-2047. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
