Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Career Seminar

For those individuals considering a career in real estate, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is sponsoring a career seminar on Monday evening, September 26 from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Coldwell Banker office in Keller, located in the Keller Town Center at 101 Town Center Lane, Suite A103. The host for the event is Ann Beardsley, branch manager for the Keller office. Information will be provided about the requirements for licensing, classes, costs and the realities of life as a real estate agent. The seminar offers the opportunity to determine whether real estate is the right career path. Register by calling Susann McElroy at 817-741-9300.
Comments