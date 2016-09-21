Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Dee Kvasnicka and the Colleyville office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are proud to present the lovely home at 4210 Green Meadow Street East in Colleyville.
The home is located in the popular Saddlebrook neighborhood within the Grapevine-Colleyville school district.
The custom built one-story home has both formal dining and living areas. The two living areas share a see-through brick wood burning fireplace and tray ceilings. The living room has built-in shelves and a wet bar. A wall of windows and door leads to the back patio.
The spacious kitchen has double ovens, custom cabinets, a breakfast bar and a separate dining area.
All four bedrooms are separated from each other creating privacy for all. The master bedroom has a sitting area, beveled ceilings and two separate walk-in closets. The master bath has a jetted tub and walk-in shower. The fourth bedroom has a door leading to the outside, bookshelves, and decorative ceilings so it serves as a study. The bedroom with its own bath could make a great mother-in-law suite. Additionally, there are two more bedrooms that share a third full bathroom.
The utility room has built-in cabinets and room for a freezer. The utility room leads to the two-car oversized rear entry garage.
The back yard has a private covered patio, a gunite pool and mature landscaping enclosed with iron fencing.
The home has over 2,500 square-feet per tax appraisal, with ample storage and built-ins.
The home is offered at $380,000. For more information or to schedule a showing, call Kvasnicka at 817-808-8002 or Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 817-503-4000.
Comments