Melanie Hunt | Grapevine

Melanie Hunt and Century 21 Mike Bowman, Inc. are pleased to present 1319 Hilltop Drive, offered at $569,000.
The beautiful new construction home by custom builder Avery Homes is nearing completion and offers many amenities and a great location at the corner of Dove Road N and Hilltop Drive.
With a nod toward period-style, Avery Homes is building a classic look with modern amenities. Gorgeous hand-scraped, hardwood floors, granite counter tops and exquisite fixtures are combined with energy saving efforts, including insulation, plumbing, heating and air conditioning.
The charming two-story features a spacious living room with a fireplace that is open to the kitchen and dining areas. Beauty and function enhance the kitchen featuring granite counters, stained-wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. A large work island and breakfast bar complete the space.
With approximately 3,163 square-feet of living space, there is ample room for relaxing and entertaining. Upstairs the large loft/ living area and the media room present possibilities. Living space extends outdoors with the large 20- by 12-foot covered patio.
The gracious master suite offers a large walk-in closet and a luxurious bath with dual sinks, a garden tub and a large shower with a seat. There are a total of four bedrooms and three and one-half baths. A second bed and bath suite downstairs has French doors and could be a formal study.
Avery Homes works diligently to build well-designed and energy-efficient homes and is currently incorporating the ComfortBuilt™ Home program from Owens Corning. For more information on the custom home, contact Hunt at 817-929-3181. The home will be open on Sunday, September 25 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Comments