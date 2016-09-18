Real Estate

September 18, 2016 12:00 AM

Rolling Creek Ranch | Lake View Land Sale

Due to tremendous response, the savings being offered at the Rolling Creek Ranch Lake View Land Sale are being extended through Sunday, September 18.

Homesites of more than one-acre, with beautiful lake views and bonus 180-degree Hill Country views, are priced $69,900. The sites were priced $74,900, which is a savings of $5,000.

The homesites offer pure, peaceful Hill Country living on the Fort Worth side of Granbury, which includes fun, lake recreation and city conveniences less than five minutes away and a 30-minute commute to Fort Worth.

Bank and Texas Vet financing are available. Call 866-952-5398 or visit www.RollingCreekRanch. com for more information.

