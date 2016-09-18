Ladera Mansfield | Mansfield

Ladera Mansfield is a 50-plus active adult, lock-and-leave community consisting of 187 homes and a 4,500 square-feet activity center in Mansfield.
All seven styles of homes offer a single-story design, spacious open floor plans, exceptional outdoor living space as well as multiple options for custom finish-out. An optional second story is available for those that desire a little more space.
The lock-and-leave community provides exterior maintenance of lawn and landscape. Water wells provide for all landscaping needs so water restrictions are not a worry and it’s a significant cost savings.
Each right-sized home is available in a wide variety of exterior finish choices of brick and stone. Special interior features include lifestyle-rich finish outs, tray ceilings with crown molding, cathedral ceilings with special beam packages, granite throughout, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Each energy efficient home is finished with a security system ensuring the ultimate night's sleep.
A beautifully landscaped entrance with water feature leads to the gated community’s activity center. The Texas Hill Country-styled lodge features a fitness center, a large den, a kitchen, and a television/media room. The activity center is the hub of the community and can be accessed through the walking trails. A large outdoor pool and gathering area with grills and fire pits is a great way spend a leisurely evening with new-found friends.
Pre-construction pricing is ending. For more information, visit LaderaTexas.com or call 877-235-6149 to set up an appointment. Home site reservations are currently being taken.
