Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Amanda Massingill and Williams Trew Real Estate proudly present the beautiful four-bedroom, three-bath home at 432 Lovelock Drive, with over 2,700 square-feet of living space.
Exceptional detail and character are found throughout, from the inviting front porch to the gorgeous hardwood floors. The home’s floor plan is great for entertaining with easy access to the formal dining, living room and patio from the kitchen. The well-appointed kitchen includes full extension drawers in all lower cabinets, a gas cook top, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, a custom built-in hutch with wine rack and lower height granite worktop.
A spacious upstairs game room is complete with a full bath. The fourth bedroom has French doors and is currently being used as a study. The back yard includes a large covered patio, concrete pad for grill and flower bed with pop-up rain gutter drain. Other features include a home automation system, a gas fireplace, crown molding, LED bulbs throughout, and a three-car garage with enlarged driveway apron and garage capable of housing a large four-door pickup. Live Oak Creek residents have access to the beautiful community resort style pool, ponds and jogging paths.
The home is offered for $329,900. For more information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Massingill at 817-570-9451. Visit www.williamstrew.com to view more photos and the virtual tour.
