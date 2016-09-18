Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | The Power of Pink

Unassuming, captivating, authoritative, sophisticated, refreshing: pink has many sides and a lot more power than its frilly reputation suggests.
Put on rose-colored glasses and enjoy the pops of pink in the homes listed below. See more at briggsfreeman.com.
An exquisite custom home, 1701 Dakar Road E. is tucked away on a private cul-de-sac in Ridgemar, one of Fort Worth’s premier neighborhoods. Tastefully contrasting color palettes create balance throughout the spacious rooms, inviting passageways and warm sanctuaries. The home is listed by John Zimmerman for $3,299,000.
Situated among rolling hills, sparkling lakes and statuesque Post Oak trees sits 1859 Post Oak Place in Westlake’s Vaquero Club. Sitting on over half an acre, the Mediterranean home delicately blends the old world with the new and grants ample privacy as well as great entertaining spaces. The home is listed by Harrison Polsky for $2,850,000.
On a corner lot in Crestwood, 300 Crestwood Drive is a stunning four-bedroom home, boasting designer finishes throughout – from the gourmet kitchen with a stainless steel island and breakfast bar to the office and living areas with stylish built-ins. It is listed by John Zimmerman for $1,869,000.
As the former community model home in Trophy Club’s popular Hogan’s Glen, the details of 1 Reading Court are spectacular. Extraordinary features include a wine grotto, exquisite custom cabinetry, and an outdoor cabana with built-in gas grill and fireplace. The home is listed by Wynne Moore and Tonia Beard for $995,000.
Natural light floods in through walls of windows and skylights throughout 4905 Westbriar Drive, a beautiful townhome in the private, gated Overton Woods community. The open floor plan is graced with stunning herringbone wood floors and Saltillo tiles. It is listed by John Zimmerman for $979,000.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information see briggsfreeman.com.
Comments