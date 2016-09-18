Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Mansfield

Barbara Landers and Coldwell Banker present 7101 Heritage Oaks Drive, a beautiful home in the Hilltop Ranch subdivision built by Silver Nail Custom Homes and offered at $499,000.
Quality and craftsmanship abound with hardwood floors in the spacious study and formal dining room, along with plantation shutters throughout.
The living area features a wall of windows overlooking the large manicured and professionally landscaped back yard. The home sits on one acre with four raised and irrigated planting beds. A stand of trees in the rear provides backyard privacy to the large covered and tiled patio area.
The kitchen and laundry room feature granite counters and ample cabinetry. Tumbled marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas hookup and 16-inch tile complete the kitchen.
The dual master suites with their own spacious full baths and large walk-in closets are a unique feature. A guest bedroom and full bath are situated on the other side of the home. Additionally, connected to the home by a breezeway, is a student or mother-in-law suite with a full bath and area for a kitchen and living quarters.
The home is located within the Mansfield Independenct School District. For a private viewing, contact Landers at 817-235-8135.
