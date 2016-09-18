Briscoe Real Estate | Lake Granbury

Briscoe Real Estate is proud to present 6418 Carol Court located on mainbody Lake Granbury.
The waterfront townhome, listed at $235,000, provides two bedrooms, two baths, and an open concept kitchen and living area. Two oversized balconies provide ample entertaining space with expansive lake views.
Kitchen has recently updated counters with matching tiled backsplash, and provides ample counter space for meal prep or serving dinner buffet-style. Opening up into the living area, the layout gives the home a nice open feel.
The two-story townhome hosts a split level floor plan giving privacy to the master suite and any guests. The master bedroom provides an en suite bath and fireplace, as well as a private expansive balcony that showcases stunning lake views.
The exterior is as alluring as the interior and equally equipped for entertaining with its large patios, a boat dock with a lift and ample room for a sitting area. The yard requires little to no maintenance.
For additional information or to view the listing, contact Cathey Briscoe at 817-243-4646. To see more listings, visit www.BriscoeRealEstate.com.
Comments