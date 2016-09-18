Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Williams Trew is pleased to present 3513 Arborlawn in Overton Park. The home is within walking distance to the park and trails and conveniently located to Tanglewood Elementary.
It has three living and two dining areas, five bedrooms and four and one-half baths. Currently, one bedroom is being used as a study.
Upon entering the home, visitors are greeted by a wall of windows overlooking the beautifully landscaped back yard and pool. The home has an abundance of natural light. The kitchen, breakfast room, den and great room all face a wall of windows overlooking the pool. The great room is flanked by a cast stone surround fireplace with beautiful built-ins on either side, 10-feet beamed ceilings, a wet bar with ice maker and refrigerator. The den, breakfast room and kitchen are open to one another and the den has high ceilings and fireplace. The kitchen has a name brand six-burner gas stove, double ovens and dishwasher. There is an extra dishwasher and sink in the adjacent mud room.
The master bedroom has his-and-her closets and vanities. Two bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath. The other bedroom has its own bath. The home has an abundance of storage. It has a great flow for entertaining and is warm and inviting. The setting is serene and tranquil giving the home a very comfortable, relaxed, yet elegant look.
For more information, contact Lynne Eller at lynne.eller@williamstrew.com or 817-371-2209, or Alann Nolan at alann@williamstrew.com or 817-480-1813. A virtual tour of the property can be found online at http://tours.mosaicphotomedia.com/616828.
