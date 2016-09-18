Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Invested in Texas

Whether they’re living in Australia, California or a high rise in Uptown, buyers looking to invest their money in hard assets have trained their eyes on Texas ranch and land opportunities.
“For the most part, people who are heavy in the stock market feel that a correction is coming,” says David Burgher, whose ancestors arrived in Texas by horseback in the 1840s. “It makes sense to have a portion of their assets in something tangible and take advantage of the rising ranch and land market. And unlike gold or silver, you, your family and friends can enjoy your investment in the land while it increases in value.”
Contrary to recent reports, the North Texas market is not dependent on buyers coming from the oil and gas business. Instead it is much more diversified and buyers are coming from every industry—auto, insurance, healthcare, technology and more. “There’s an incredible diversity of buyers out there,” says Harlan Ray, himself a third generation Dallasite, “just as there’s an enormous diversity of geography and land options in Texas.”
Today’s land buyers largely fit into two categories. First is the recreational rancher looking for a place to enjoy hunting, fishing and a little “tractor therapy” on the weekends while building lifelong memories with family and friends. Second is the buyer interested in owning land purely for investment purposes. These buyers interested in long-term land plays are snapping up corn and cotton fields along the north/south arteries, all the way from North Dallas to Oklahoma, betting that they’ll be in the growth path as companies like Toyota and State Farm move people and dollars into the area.
One example of a property that bridges both recreational ranch and land play markets is the Lone Oak Ranch in Farmersville, just northeast of McKinney. The iconic ranch features a spectacular pool/spa/cabana overlooking a five-acre lake and working cow place with over 1,000-acres of rolling grassland, mature trees. The home is listed by the Burgher Ray team for $8,950,000.
