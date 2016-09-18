Giordan, Wegman, Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates is proud to present the home at 3709 Echo Trail in Tanglewood.
The beautifully remodeled, five-bedroom, four-and-one-half bath home is comfortably nestled at the crest of a large property. The manicured yard is great for entertaining with a large covered veranda and an incredible pool. The entire property is beautifully landscaped, complemented by a multitude of majestic trees.
The home boasts a wonderful floor plan with immaculate hardwood floors and luxurious living spaces with beautiful views. The dining area with ample room to seat large extended families. The kitchen is well appointed with granite counter tops, a custom stainless steel farm sink, a large island and a cozy breakfast nook with built-in seating. There is even an added second story guest suite complete with a kitchenette, large living area and a full bathroom.
The home is being offered for $949,000. Contact John Giordano at 817-991-1862 or Rick Wegman at 817-584-2103 for more information or to schedule a private showing.
