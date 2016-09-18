Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The historic home at 2439 Wabash Avenue was originally built in 1927 by Dr. Charles Harris, who with the Methodist Church opened Harris Methodist Hospital in 1930.
Fabulously renovated, the home has successfully blended its history with modern conveniences.
The formal living and dining room greet visitors from the entry. An updated galley kitchen features granite counters, a beautiful tile back splash, butcher block island, copper farm sink, six-burner gourmet range, butler’s pantry/bar and spacious breakfast area. The downstairs family room has a temperature controlled wine closet.
The home features three bedrooms, and two and one-half baths with over 3,400 square-feet. Other amenities include beautiful hardwoods, high ceilings, exquisite moldings, a side entry garage with automatic gate and guest house. A lovely sun room with double French doors has access to the front porch sitting area or the lush backyard oasis with pool and spa.
Contact Suzanne Burt 817-882-6640 or Laura Ladner 817-882-6698 with Burt • Ladner Real Estate for additional information or private showing. The beautiful home, located in the TCU/Colonial/Tanglewood area, is priced $965,000 and will be open Sunday, September 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.
