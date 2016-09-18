Williams Trew | Rocking W Ranch

One of Texas’ most iconic ranches is Alice Walton’s Rocking W Ranch on the banks of the Brazos River.
Located just west of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex off of Interstate I-20, the Rocking W offers over 1,435-acres with paved and ranch roads that grant access to all portions of the property. The rare offering boasts an excellent blend of hardwood and some softwood trees, plus a wildlife-friendly mix ranging from open to heavy cover with both strong native grasses and coastal bermuda pastures. The property is abundantly watered with well, pond and river water rights, making the Rocking W a varied and beautiful ranch and an ideal spot for any outdoor enthusiast. The price of the Rocking W Ranch has recently been reduced by over $3,000,000.
Perhaps the most well-known aspect of the Rocking W Ranch is its horse facilities that include a 24-stall, 10 oversized and covered outdoor stalls and a covered arena and breaking pen. All of the facilities have been designed with efficiency and function in design. Numerous large traps for horses and cattle are pipe-fenced and watered and connected by alleys to facilitate easy mobility of livestock.
The ranch is a beautiful example of the diversity of the Cross Timbers region. With over 250-acres of coastal bermuda pasture providing abundant hay for livestock and horses, over 19 stock tanks and ponds, well water, and Brazos River frontage and water rights, the Rocking W is a vibrant, working ranch. The seller owns, and will convey, all the mineral rights the seller own, 93-percent of the total mineral estate and the Brazos River water rights which include the rights to impound up to 92 acre-feet of water and to divert and use up to 250 acre-feet of water for agricultural purposes.
The main residence sits atop a hill with spectacular views of the Brazos River Valley and the equine facility. Mature oak trees encapsulate the over 3,800 square-foot soft contemporary home. The comfortable residence offers three bedrooms, a library and a main gallery. The large covered deck off the main living area is a great place to enjoy sunset view in the Brazos River Valley. Additional residences for all needed staff and guests are located in the central complex and at the front and back sides of the ranch.
The Rocking W Ranch is now offered at $16,500,000.
For more information, visit www.waltonranches.com or call Allen Crumley at 817-862-4459.
