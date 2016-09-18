Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Fresh on the Fall Market

Homes like the ones below are entering the marketplace this fall and represent great opportunities for buyers in Tarrant County neighborhoods.
Live the resort lifestyle at 4649 Saint Laurent Court in the popular Montserrat neighborhood. The private estate is situated on more than 1.5 acres of expansive grounds, enhanced with a tennis-sport court, putting green, saltwater pool and more. The home is listed by Todd Terry and John Zimmerman for $3,499,000.
Close to great public and private schools, 4938 Westbriar Drive is a beautiful home in gated Overton Woods. Architectural details abound with soaring ceilings, arched entryways and well-appointed built-ins. Enjoy serene outdoor living with an attached gas grill and multiple pergolas for entertaining. The home is listed by John Zimmerman for $995,000.
In the heart of the Fort Worth Cultural District, 4633 Lafayette Avenue is a breathtaking new construction by David Weekley. The gourmet kitchen is a showstopper and has a great breakfast bar - great for entertaining guests while putting the finishing touches on the main course. The home is listed by Moses Druxman for $766,480.
An exceptional English Tudor near TCU, 2525 Lubbock Avenue is ideally located in the center of Fort Worth. Features include an open floor plan, beautiful hardwood floors, arched doorways, and a large gourmet kitchen that opens to the dining and living areas. The home is listed by Laurie Brants for $725,000.
A Berkeley beauty, 2036 Hawthorne Avenue is a timeless Tudor-style home, zoned to the popular Lily B. Clayton elementary school. Updates to the kitchen and breakfast room include white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances, which include a separate beverage fridge. The home is listed by Ashley Mooring for $535,000.
