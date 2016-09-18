Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Southlake

Ray Tremain and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 2042 Miracle Pointe Drive in Southlake.
The four-bedroom, four and one-half bath, single-story, custom built home offers incredible custom details including the beautiful wrought iron and glass front entry door, scrapped red oak hardwood and tumbled travertine tile flooring throughout.
The home has an inviting, open concept family room. The large kitchen features all stainless steel high-end appliances, a large breakfast bar, island with prep sink, custom Knotty Alder cabinets, a walk-in pantry and soapstone counter tops. The elegant family room and dining area both offer stunning lighting and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces.
Located off the entry, the spacious study offers plenty of natural light and a window seat. The master suite includes a sitting area, unique brick ceiling treatment, separate vanities with soapstone, cast iron slipper pedestal tub, travertine tile shower, and large walk-in closet. An additional room is located adjacent to the master bath which can be used as a work out room, nursery or office area. All three guest bedrooms have full private bathrooms.
The home has a fantastic recreation room with large full service wet bar including built-in cabinets, under counter refrigerator, ice maker, and large seating bar. The single-car garage, currently being used as a billiards room, is accessible from the recreation room and has carriage-style garage doors. Off the two-car garage, the laundry room features an abundance of cabinetry, sink with sprayer, and adjacent mudroom. A wonderful outdoor patio and kitchen area has a fireplace, stainless steel BBQ with vent, prep sink, heaters and roll down screens.
The home is priced $1,225,000. For more information, contact Tremain at 214-912-3981. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
