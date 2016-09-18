Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate is pleased to present 5912 Kittansett Court, the contemporary habitable work of art located in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community.
Sophisticated and unassuming when viewed from the street, 5912 Kittansett Court is perfectly nestled into 1.4 acres of verdant woods.
Three asymmetrical single-slope roofs create a lasting first impression. Inside, a clean-lined, pared-down aesthetic prevails throughout 5,733 square-feet that includes four comfortable bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half baths, and two impressive living spaces. Floor-to-ceiling windows tie the home to its surroundings and enhance the ability to experience both home and nature together. Natural light floods the spacious living room with a striking stone fireplace and large wet bar great for entertaining.
The gourmet kitchen showcases sleek stainless counter tops, an oversized granite breakfast island with gas cooktop, warmer oven drawer, and built-in stainless refrigerator. Conveniently located off the kitchen lies the formal dining room with built-in display shelf or art niche and comfortably seats many guests.
The office offers abundant built-in shelving, peaceful views through sky-high windows, and access to a covered patio overlooking the sparkling swimming pool. The sprawling master suite features a cozy sitting area with fireplace and an attached master bath. Boasting clean, sleek lines, the modern bathroom features dual sinks, deep spa bath, a shower with two opposing showerheads, and separate closets with built-ins.
A seamless transition through glass doors brings leads outside to an expansive rectangular pool and spa, lush landscaping, and patio space for outdoor dining and relaxation. For more information about the contemporary designer home, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
Comments