Former Fox 4 anchor Jenny Anchondo resurfaces ... but not on Fox 4

Jenny Anchondo, who left KDFW/Channel 4 in March, after four years as the station's weekend-morning anchor, has joined the cast of "Morning Dose," a Dallas-based Tribune Broadcasting program that airs from 5 to 8 a.m. weekdays on KDAF/Channel 33 and in several other markets.
" I have had a beautiful month off, full of family, friends and sleeping in — but — I’m ready to spend my mornings with you again," Anchondo, who started this week, said in a Facebook post. "AND — this time, I’ll be waking you up on the weekdays, too!"
Anchondo helpfully listed the stations the show airs on in DFW and in the other markets it airs in: Houston, Miami, Portland, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and the Quad Cities area of Iowa.
"Morning Dose" launched June 29, taking the place of the long-running "Eye Opener." It is not yet clear whether the program has made other changes.
Melissa Rycroft, the former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader/"Bachelor" and "Dancing With the Stars" personality, was not on the show late last week. A publicist told DFW-TV blogger Ed Bark that Rycroft was out sick and Anchondo is an "addition" to the team.
