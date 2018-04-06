An ABC-TV pilot filmed in North Richland Hills. What was that all about?

For a few days recently, people who drove by or near a former Ross Dress for Less store in North Richland Hills saw a sign for "M.K. Weaver's" on the store and a film crew, complete with catering, outside.
A little Googling around led to a post on the North Richland Hills City Hall Facebook page explaining what was going on: "Through this Wednesday, April 4, ABC is filming a tv pilot and MK Weavers is a fictional business created for the show."
Some commenters replied with information they had about calls for extras ("shoppers — some with their vehicles") and info about the show title ("False Profits") that they'd gleaned from security guards.
Janis Burklund, Dallas film commissioner, confirmed that the show was indeed "False Profits," and that filming wrapped in NRH on Wednesday and concluded in Dallas on Thursday.
According to Deadline Hollywood, "False Profits" is a drama that "follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business."
OK, so all you need is some palm trees, saguaro cactus, mountains and desert and NRH looks just like Arizona, right?
Deadline has been providing a blow-by-blow on the casting, with the additional description: " 'False Profits' is described as 'Desperate Housewives' meets 'Glengarry Glen Ross.' " We're morbidly curious and a little scared.
The biggest name attached is Vanessa Williams, the singer-actress whose busy filmography included a role in, yes, "Desperate Housewives" but whose most high-profile recent gig was arguably her turn as Wilhelmina Slater in ABC's "Ugly Betty."
According to Deadline, "Williams will play Suzanne, chief of a highly successful 'tribe' of Brava Natural saleswomen, and she wants to add Laura to her cluster of money-making devotees."
Laura, the lead character, is played by Bellamy Young, late of "Scandal" and debatably the second-biggest name in the cast. Again, from Deadline: "Laura [is] a single mom with two kids, the kind of level-headed woman who makes the best of a bad situation — and the last couple years have been bad indeed."
According to Deadline, the cast also includes Shelley Hennig, Kosha Patel, Ben Lawson, Mark L. Young, Kapil Talwalka, and Marcus Coloma.
And maybe the former Ross Dress for Less is showing its thespian abilities as well, and not just playing "M.K. Weaver's': Lawson's character is described as "the hot building manager of [a] TJ Maxx, a cute blue collar guy who has a flirty relationship with Laura. Young's character is described as the, well, young manager of the store.
Deadline says that the pilot was written and co-produced by Kayla Alpert, whose most recent big credit was the CBS medical drama "Code Black," but whose IMDb fimography lists writing and producing credits going back to "Ally McBeal" and "Sweet Valley High."
Pilots don't always get picked up to become series, but Young and Williams' names definitely improve the odds for "False Profits." It's also possible that if the show does get picked up, it won't continue to film in DFW. The major broadcast networks announce their fall seasons in May.
On the NRH City Hall Facebook page, some of the comments were not so much about the filming but about surprise that the Ross Dress for Less had closed. The store was in a shopping center at the busy intersection of North Tarrant Parkway and Davis Boulevard — not far from where an Alamo Drafthouse is scheduled to open in 2019.
