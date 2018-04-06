Fort Worth native gets his shot at $50,000 on new TV golf competition

Fort Worth native Andrew Bachelder knows his way around a golf course, but the 35-year-old is a rookie when it comes to reality TV.
Bachelder, 35, is the lone Texan among 18 competitors on "Shotmakers,” Golf Channel’s newest golf competition show, in which professional and avid players compete in nine co-ed teams for a chance to win $50,000 and other prizes. The seven-episode show premieres at 8 p.m. Monday, April 9.
There's a key difference in this golf competition, though — it's not set on a regular course. The show is filmed at Topgolf Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, which means the "gallery" is more like the live studio audience on NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior," said Keith Allo, Golf Channel original productions vice president.
Despite winning the 2015 Bush Institute’s Warrior Open and tying for 13th place at the American Century Championship in 2016, Bachelder said the pressure he felt then doesn’t compare to the pressure on the set of "Shotmakers."
“You maybe have one shot and that one shot has to count,” Bachelder said.
What makes the competition challenging is that competitors have to earn points by making a shot into a target at a particular distance — in other words, "shotmaking."
For Marine Corps veteran Bachelder, his experience on the show is another valuable reminder of his path to recovery. He was one of two survivors, out of a crew of six, of a helicopter collision in Afghanistan while serving in October 2009.
Survivor's guilt, post-traumatic stress disorder and pain from his injuries drove him to an attempt to take his own life in 2012, he said.
“Recovery was a rocky road, and recovery still goes on today,” he said.
Golf has been a part of Bachelder's life since he was a kid. He grew up next to a nine-hole golf course called Casino Beach, across from the Lake Worth Bridge. He was 10 years old when he volunteered to work there in exchange for playing golf and getting lessons. He would mow the grass, clear out weeds, pick up balls on the range and run the cash register.
During his recovery from his injuries, his mother urged him to apply for the Bush Institute Warrior Open in 2013. That kick-started his return to the links. From the moment he was first accepted to compete, in 2013, Bachelder said he hasn’t stopped sharing his story. His passion for golf continues to grow.
“Every small little goal that I reach, you know, it opens the door for something else,” Bachelder said.
By the end of the month, he will graduate from the Golf Academy of America in Dallas with an associate’s degree in golf management. This will give him an upper hand in helping veteran organizations, he said.
After graduation comes the on-air finale of “Shotmakers,” on April 30, when viewers will find out if Bachelder and his teammate, 24-year-old Hailey Ostrom, from Bend, Oregon, take home the winning title for team “Ringers.”
From the start of their pairing, Ostrom said, they quickly connected as teammates. She notes part of it is because of her respect for those with a military background. Fellow competitor Chad Pfeifer, 36, of Caldwell, Idaho, is also a veteran.
During Ostrom's senior year on the women’s golf team at George Fox University, she had the opportunity to carry a golf bag during major tournaments that belonged to 2nd Lt. Mark Jennings Dailey, a soldier who was killed in Iraq in 2007. Her grandfather also served in World War II, Ostrom said.
“I was absolutely excited [to be paired with Bachelder],” she said. “I thought . . . 'Wow, they couldn’t have put me with like, a better person.'”
Ostrom recalled a specific moment during filming when nerves were getting to Bachelder a bit and she sternly reminded him of his military background to help him through. He responded with, “You’re just like my wife. You have so much sass,” she said.
The transparency of Bachelder's story shared on the show might make for emotional moments, Allo said. Viewers will see the team’s bond grow throughout the series.
"They're truly rooting for each other, truly trying to help each other and they get to celebrate together when things go well and they get to commiserate together when things don't go well," Allo said.
Not only is Bachelder anticipating watching the series on the premiere date, he is eager to share the excitement with his friends and family for his 36th birthday that same day.
He said he hopes to feel the same pressure again by competing at the 2018 Bush Institute’s Warrior Open in May.
“For me, I’m just being myself,” he said. “I’m just being Andrew out there.”
'Shotmakers'
- Premieres 8 p.m. Monday (continues Mondays and Tuesdays through April 30)
- Golf Channel
