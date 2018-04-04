Arlington's Tiya Sircar finally finds a tailor-made — i.e. Texan — role in 'Alex, Inc.'

You can take the girl out of Texas, but you can’t take Texas out of the girl.
That's certainly true of Tiya Sircar, the leading lady of “Alex, Inc.”, a new ABC comedy that airs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“I’m so Texan that all of my non-Texas friends get sick of hearing me talk about home,” says the actress, who was born and raised in Arlington.
“I am one of those Texans who, if Selena Gomez is singing on some TV awards show, I’m telling everyone, ‘Just in case you didn’t know this already, she’s from Texas.’”
Some of Sircar’s friends make fun of her tall Texas pride. “But I’m not changing,” she declares.
The producers who cast her opposite Zach Braff in “Alex, Inc.” quickly took notice and tweaked Sircar’s character to reflect her Lone Star State sensibilities.
“This has never happened for me before, but they changed the specifics of the role to fit me,” says Sircar, a first-generation Indian American. “Initially this character was Persian American from San Diego, Calif., but they changed it so Rooni is from Dallas and loves football and says ‘y’all’ a lot.
“Apparently Zach, who is also a producer, loves it when I say ‘y’all.’”
“Alex, Inc.”, which premiered two weeks ago, is about a talented radio journalist (Braff as Alex Schuman) who takes a leap of faith and quits his job to launch his own podcast company.
Sircar plays Alex’s pragmatic lawyer wife and the mother of their two kids.
The Schuman family isn’t what the typical American TV family looks like — and Sircar is incredibly proud of that.
“I’m so happy that there is a family like ours on prime-time network television now,” she says. “There are many families in America that look like some iteration of this family and yet we see so few of them on television or in film.
“Even before the show premiered I got so many messages from people on social media saying, ‘Thank you so much. I’m so excited to watch this show with my kids and for them to see a family on TV that looks like ours.’”
Sircar, who recently had a key supporting role in “The Good Place,” is the daughter of two college professors. She attended Martin High School and went on to earn two bachelor’s degrees (one in business/marketing, the other in theater/dance) from the University of Texas at Austin.
She has worked steadily since heading to Hollywood, but she has sometimes struggled to snag great roles because she doesn't fit a particular niche.
“Most of my career,” Sircar says, “I have played ethnically ambiguous roles because I am South Asian but from Texas. So usually, when I go out for roles that are specifically Indian characters, I’m not Indian enough. But if I go out for roles that are written for blonde and white, I don’t get those.
“So I’ve always fallen into this weird limbo place. But now, for the first time, I get to play someone who is exactly what I actually am.”
Well, almost exactly.
Sircar, who is not married and has no kids, experienced a bit of a panic moment when she realized she would have to go into wife-and-mother mode.
“I had never played a mom before,” she says. “I was a little concerned that I was being thrown into motherhood. And not just, ‘Oh, I have a baby,’ but in this case it’s, ‘Oh, I suddenly have a 12-year-old and an 8-year-old.’ Aside from a 1-year-old niece, I don’t have much experience with kids.
“So I was feeling a little anxiety that I might mess it up. Then I met the kids who play our kids. They’re so professional and so well-suited for their roles and I was suddenly like, ‘What was I even worried about?’ We fell into the familial dynamic quickly and my fears were allayed.”
‘Alex, Inc.’
- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
- WFAA/Channel 8
